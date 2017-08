Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska makes it to her first Grand Slam final with a convincing straight sets victory over Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon.

The third seed, who needed just over an hour to complete a 6-3 6-4 win on Centre Court, is the first Polish player to get to a Grand Slam final in 75 years.

Watch the full replay here via own new Interactive Video Player.

Available to UK users only.