Serena Williams marches into her seventh Wimbledon Final after a straight-sets victory over Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka.

The American produces a record 24 aces to overpower Azarenka 6-3 7-6 (8-6) in one hour and 36 minutes minutes.

The number six seed faces Agnieszka Radwanska, who convincingly beat Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-3 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam final.

Watch a full match replay using the new BBC Sport's IVP player.

Available to UK users only.