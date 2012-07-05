Serena storms into seventh final

  • From the section Tennis

Serena Williams marches into her seventh Wimbledon Final after a straight-sets victory over Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka.

The American produces a record 24 aces to overpower Azarenka 6-3 7-6 (8-6) in one hour and 36 minutes minutes.

The number six seed faces Agnieszka Radwanska, who convincingly beat Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-3 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam final.

Watch a full match replay using the new BBC Sport's IVP player.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Video

Players committed to Man Utd cause - Mourinho

Video

Emotional Murray withdraws from US Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Guardiola wants Sterling red card explained

Video

'There's only one Conor McGregor' - Mick Konstantin live in Vegas

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Man Utd re-signing Ibrahimovic a 'no-brainer'

Video

Crooks outraged by Sterling red card 'travesty'

Top Stories