Men's semi-final preview

  • From the section Tennis

Journalists from Scotland, Switzerland, Serbia and France give their thoughts on the final four players ahead of the men's semi-finals.

Six-time winner Roger Federer will play defending champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals at Wimbledon after both men breezed through their last-eight encounters.

Andy Murray will attempt to become the first British man to compete in a Wimbledon final for 74 years when he takes on Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Top Stories