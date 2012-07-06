BBC Sport commentator David Mercer believes Andy Murray will defeat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in Friday's penultimate round and become the first British man to compete in a Wimbledon final for 74 years.

He also says that although "his heart says Roger Federer" his head thinks Novak Djokovic will prevail in their semi-final clash, the first of Friday's matches on Centre Court.

