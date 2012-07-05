Wimbledon 2012: Pundits & journalists on men's semi-finals

WIMBLEDON

Venue: All England Club, London Date: 25 June - 8 July Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC HD Channel, red button, BBC Radio 5 live, mobiles, tablet and the BBC Sport website

Andy Murray plays Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Novak Djokovic meets Roger Federer, with all four men determined to reach the Wimbledon final.

BBC Sport pundits and national newspaper journalists assess what promise to be two mouth-watering matches.

John Lloyd, former British number one

MURRAY v TSONGA: MURRAY IN FOUR SETS

"Andy's greater consistency will prove decisive. He's more solid at crucial periods and Tsonga makes too many errors.

DJOKOVIC v FEDERER: DJOKOVIC IN FOUR

"Defending champion, world number one and a surface suited to his game... I have to go for Djokovic. He'll get too many balls back from defensive positions where Federer would expect to hit winners."

Jeff Tarango, former world number 42

MURRAY v TSONGA: MURRAY IN FIVE

"Tsonga has the bigger firepower on grass but tends to experience lots of ups and downs. So if Murray can play for the whole match like he did in the last few points against David Ferrer then he'll win."

DJOKOVIC v FEDERER: FEDERER IN FOUR

"Federer will rise up and have one of those magical moments. A lot of the greatest players of all time have a two-year lull when they don't win a Grand Slam and then all of sudden come back and do it when nobody expects it. This is that moment for Federer."

Jonathan Overend, BBC tennis correspondent

MURRAY v TSONGA: MURRAY IN FOUR

"This will follow the same pattern as the quarter-final they played here in 2010. Tsonga will get off to a strong start, using serve and being aggressive to edge the first set. But Murray will slowly get into it and exert his authority as the match goes on."

DJOKOVIC v FEDERER: DJOKOVIC IN FOUR

"It's easy to get caught up in the emotion of a potential Federer win. But he's facing the the best player in the world and the guy who beat him in a few weeks ago. To have any chance, Federer will have to play like he did during his Wimbledon glory years."

Neil Harman, Times

MURRAY v TSONGA: MURRAY IN FOUR

"I'm not sure Tsonga has reached a level of play that can trouble someone of Andy's defensive strengths. Can he do it on a one-off basis? I don't think so. Murray is the most match-hardened of all the players left."

DJOKOVIC v FEDERER: DJOKOVIC IN FOUR

"It's so hard to see anyone stopping Djokovic. He's done what he's needed to do. Roger has looked a little suspect and I'm not sure how good his back is."

Mike Dickson, Daily Mail

MURRAY v TSONGA: MURRAY IN FOUR

"Murray was terrific in his victory over Ferrer and provided Tsonga doesn't have one of those sensational days like he had at the 2008 Australian Open, Andy will win."

DJOKOVIC v FEDERER: FEDERER IN FOUR

"I've just got a feeling about Federer. He really wants it and we've seen glimpses that Djokovic is feeling the pressure a bit more this year. On grass, Federer still has a big reservoir of confidence."

Paul Newman, Independent

MURRAY v TSONGA: MURRAY IN FOUR

"Tsonga often starts very well against Murray but Andy usually comes good. He'll make Tsonga hit too many balls."

DJOKOVIC v FEDERER: DJOKOVIC IN FOUR

"I just don't see Federer sustaining it against the other members of the top four any more over a best-of-five set match."

Steve Brenner, Sun

MURRAY v TSONGA: MURRAY IN FOUR

"Andy will be nervy to start with but, once he gets ahead, he'll be fine. He always does start slowly, and did against Ferrer, but once he gets into it and the crowd get behind him, I can see him winning comfortably."

DJOKOVIC v FEDERER: DJOKOVIC IN THREE

"Having thrashed Federer in Paris, Djokovic has the mental edge. He's more athletic, gets around the court better and once he gets on top, he doesn't let go."

Neil McLeman, Daily Mirror

MURRAY v TSONGA: MURRAY IN THREE

"Tsonga is a match-up Murray should welcome. Andy will pick him off at the net and if the Scot can nullify Tsonga's serve, he's got the passing abilities to come through in straight sets."

DJOKOVIC v FEDERER: DJOKOVIC IN FOUR

"Novak has beaten Roger in six of their last seven meetings - he's got the number on him. Djokovic is going to go on and win this tournament."

Ian Chadband, Daily Telegraph

MURRAY v TSONGA: MURRAY IN FOUR

"It's Murray's time. He's got a winning record against Tsonga and if you asked him before the tournament for his ideal quarter-final opponent, he would have gone for Tsonga."

DJOKOVIC v FEDERER: DJOKOVIC IN FOUR

"I haven't seen any sign of weakness in Djokovic. It looks as though he's back to the form of his extraordinary start to the season in 2011 and he appears to have a psychological hold over Federer."

Bob McKenzie, Daily Express

MURRAY v TSONGA: MURRAY IN FOUR

"Andy is on a roll. It's his time. He's got the beating of Tsonga and he's got too many weapons on grass."

DJOKOVIC v FEDERER: DJOKOVIC IN FOUR

"I think Djokovic has got the grip of Federer's throat now. He's been mighty all the way through and will have a bit too much zip on Friday."