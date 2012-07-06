Moment Murray ends GB's 74-year wait

  • From the section Tennis

Watch Andy Murray's match-winning moment as he beats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets to become the first British man to reach a Wimbledon final in 74 years.

Number four seed Murray will face six-time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer in Sunday's final after his 6-3 6-4 3-6 7-5 victory.

There was confusion at the end after Murray challenged on the final shot, but replays showed the ball was in, to the relief and delight of the Centre Court crowd.

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Video

Conte in hysterics over Costa question

Video

I want to forget about Mo - Farah on his future

Video

How QPR are supporting Grenfell Tower victims through football

Video

Barcelona will recover after attacks - Guardiola

Video

No excuses for Tottenham not playing well at Wembley - Pochettino

Video

'Everyone must conform with England'

Top Stories