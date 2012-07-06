Watch Andy Murray's match-winning moment as he beats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets to become the first British man to reach a Wimbledon final in 74 years.

Number four seed Murray will face six-time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer in Sunday's final after his 6-3 6-4 3-6 7-5 victory.

There was confusion at the end after Murray challenged on the final shot, but replays showed the ball was in, to the relief and delight of the Centre Court crowd.

Available to UK users only