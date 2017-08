Bunny Austin was the last British man to be involved in the men's final at Wimbledon in 1938, with 11 semi-final heartaches between then and 2012.

It has now been 74 years since a British man made it into the final, while Fred Perry remains the last player to lift the men's trophy in 1936.

Andy Murray has now equalled Tim Henman's record of four Wimbledon semi-final's.

