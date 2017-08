Andy Murray is "so happy" to be the first British man to be in a Wimbledon singles final in 74 years, after beating Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3 6-4 3-6 7-5 in two hours 47 minutes.

The four set semi-final ended with a challenge by Murray, but he says he knew the ball was in from the moment he hit it.

The number four seed adds that Sunday's final will be the biggest match of his life.

Available to UK users only.