Andy Murray powers past Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to reach his first Wimbledon final.

Murray overwhelmed Tsonga 6-3 6-4 3-6 7-5 in two hours 47 minutes on Centre Court and on Sunday faces 16-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, who beat tournament favourite Novak Djokovic 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-3.

