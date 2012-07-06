Shuker & Whiley into Wimbledon final to secure British first

Lucy Shuker and Jordanne Whiley have become the first all-British wheelchair tennis pair to reach a Wimbledon final.

The duo are through after winning their semi-final clash against the number two seeds, Annick Sevenans of Belgium and Sharon Walraven from the Netherlands.

After being 5-2 down, they took the first set in a tie-break and were too strong in the second to win 7-6(5) 6-3.

"It's a pretty incredible feeling right now, I cannot wait for the final on Sunday," said 20-year-old Whiley.

We're here to win our first Grand Slam title in front of a home crowd Lucy Shuker

"We had a frustrating loss last week at the French Open and to put that out of our systems and reach the final at Wimbledon shows how far we've come as a partnership."

Shuker, who reached the final in 2009 and 2010 with Australian Daniela di Toro, added: "It's my third final at Wimbledon but to reach it with a fellow Brit in Paralympic year is extra special.

"We were a bit tense to begin with but both started hitting well and we're here to win our first Grand Slam title in front of a home crowd."

Shuker and Whiley will face Jiske Griffioen and Aniek Van Koot in Sunday's final. The Dutch pair caused an upset by claiming a 3-6 6-3 6-4 win against top seeds and compatriots Esther Vergeer and Marjolein Buis.

British pair Gordon Reid and Marc McCarroll will aim to repeat Shuker and Whiley's feat on Saturday as they face top seeds Robin Ammerlaan and Ronald Vink in the men's semi-finals.