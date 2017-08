Watch highlights as Serena Williams seals her fifth Wimbledon singles crown and her 14th Grand Slam title with a 6-1 5-7 6-2 victory over Agnieszka Radwanska.

The title is Williams' first Grand Slam victory since winning Wimbledon in 2010 and sees her match sister Venus's five Wimbledon titles.

Second set highlights.

First set highlights.

Serena's winning moment and reaction.

