Highlights - Marray in doubles glory

  • From the section Tennis

Watch highlights as Britain's Jonathan Marray and Denmark's Frederik Nielsen win a thrilling five-set men's doubles final, beating fifth seeds Robert Lindstedt and Horia Tecau.

The pair were granted a wildcard having only teamed up three events ago but saw off the runners-up for the last two years, 4-6 6-4 7-6 6-7 6-3.

The last time a British player triumphed in the men's doubles was back in 1936 when Patrick Hughes and Raymond Tuckey took the title.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories