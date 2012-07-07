Watch highlights as Britain's Jonathan Marray and Denmark's Frederik Nielsen win a thrilling five-set men's doubles final, beating fifth seeds Robert Lindstedt and Horia Tecau.

The pair were granted a wildcard having only teamed up three events ago but saw off the runners-up for the last two years, 4-6 6-4 7-6 6-7 6-3.

The last time a British player triumphed in the men's doubles was back in 1936 when Patrick Hughes and Raymond Tuckey took the title.

