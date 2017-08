Watch the final moments as Venus and Serena Williams clinch their fifth Wimbledon women's doubles title with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka.

The win ended a remarkable tournament for Serena who equalled her older sister's tally of five women's singles titles earlier in the day by defeating Agnieszka Radwanska in three sets.

