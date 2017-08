Former Wimbledon semi-finalist Tim Henman thinks Andy Murray will defeat Roger Federer to become the first Briton to win the men's singles title in 76 years.

Henman says Sunday's final will be an "amazing" encounter because Federer is also chasing his own piece of history, as he is within one triumph of matching Pete Sampras' Open-era record of seven Wimbledon titles.

