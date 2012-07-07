Watch the moment Serena Williams seals her fifth Wimbledon women's title after a 6-1 5-7 6-2 victory over Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska.

The American number six seed jumped into the crowd to celebrate with her family after the three-set win.

After the match, Serena tells BBC Sport's Sue Barker that the victory was even "sweeter" after she battled back to fitness following treatment for a blood clot on her lung in 2011.

