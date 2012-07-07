Serena's winning moment and reaction

  • From the section Tennis

Watch the moment Serena Williams seals her fifth Wimbledon women's title after a 6-1 5-7 6-2 victory over Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska.

The American number six seed jumped into the crowd to celebrate with her family after the three-set win.

After the match, Serena tells BBC Sport's Sue Barker that the victory was even "sweeter" after she battled back to fitness following treatment for a blood clot on her lung in 2011.

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Sharapova is 'good for tennis' - ITF president

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories