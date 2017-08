Roger Federer knocks out defending champion Novak Djokovic to set up a final against Briton's Andy Murray.

The third seed progressed to his 24th Grand Slam final with a 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-3 win over tournament favourite Djokovic.

Roger Federer becomes the first man in history to reach eight Wimbledon singles finals.

BBC Sport's Jamie Gavin reports.

