Jonathan Marray and Frederik Nielsen describe their "insane" victory in the Wimbledon men's doubles final.

The pair teamed up only three events ago, but beat fifth seeds Robert Lindstedt and Horia Tecau 4-6 6-4 7-6 6-7 6-3 on Centre Court on Saturday.

Marray became the first Briton to win the Wimbledon men's doubles title for 76 years.