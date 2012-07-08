Wimbledon 2012: Jonathan Marray thought win was a dream

Jonathan Marray admits he thought he was dreaming after becoming the first Briton to win the Wimbledon men's doubles title for 76 years.

Sheffield-based Marray, 31, and Dane Frederik Nielsen overcame fifth seeds Robert Lindstedt and Horia Tecau in five sets in Saturday's final.

"I was a bit concerned when I woke up and had to check if it was all real," Marray told 5 live's Sportsweek.

"But the trophy is sitting at the end of my bed."

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon 2012: Jonathan Marray and Frederik Nielsen on 'insane' win

Patrick Hughes and Raymond Tuckey were the last British winners in 1936.

"I'm sharing a room with my brother, he was down yesterday, and just down the bottom of my bed on the desk is a nice Wimbledon trophy," added Marray, who shares a £260,000 winners cheque with Nielsen.

Recalling the biggest payday of his tennis career so far, Marray said he and partner Nielsen, wildcard entries, were always confident of victory after coming from a set down to take the lead.

They took the title even though Marray was penalised for touching the net with his racket, but the Briton said he was sure that he and Nielsen would prevail in the deciding set.

"You know yourself if you've touched the net," added Marray, who had never been past the third round in his previous 10 attempts in the doubles.

"I couldn't really look at myself in the mirror if I had taken a point when it wasn't ours to take.

"Although it was disappointing to lose the fourth set, I still thought we were playing better and would have our chances to win it in the fifth set.

"I was thinking pretty clearly because we had had a lot of tight matches in the tournament."