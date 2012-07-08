Roger Federer says he played his "best tennis" in claiming a record-equalling seventh singles title after defeating Britain's Andy Murray in four sets in the Wimbledon final.

The 30-year-old Swiss praises the character of his defeated opponent, saying he hopes Murray will win "at least" a maiden Grand Slam in the future.

Federer once again became world number one with the 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4 victory, the 17th Grand Slam of his career.

Available to UK users only.