Murray reflects on Federer defeat

  • From the section Tennis

Andy Murray describes his Wimbledon tournament as a "big step in the right direction" after falling at the final hurdle with a four-set defeat to Roger Federer.

The 25-year-old thanks the public for their "unbelievable" support, joking that he is trying to get 'Henman hill' re-named in his honour.

Murray was contesting his fourth Grand Slam final and first at SW19 following four consecutive semi-finals, and was aiming to become the first British man since Fred Perry in 1936 to lift a major singles trophy.

Top Stories