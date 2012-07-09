Wimbledon 2012: I'm not greatest player - Roger Federer

Media playback is not supported on this device I'm not the best ever - Federer

Roger Federer says he does not feel like the greatest player ever despite winning his seventh Wimbledon title.

to capture a record 17th Grand Slam triumph - his first since January 2010.

But he said the modern era meant players were under more pressure to chase records.

"I don't feel better than anyone, because we need past champions to pave the way for our generation and we have become very professional," he said.

"They have led the way and inspired myself and other players to chase the big records out there.

Top Grand Slam title winners 17: Roger Federer

14: Pete Sampras

12: Roy Emerson

11: Rafael Nadal, Bjorn Borg, Rod Laver

10: Bill Tilden

"Back in the day they weren't doing that, they were just playing to play tennis. Things have changed dramatically with the press reminding us 'you should do this and win that and you'll be considered the greatest of all time'.

"And anyway I don't think you can compare different eras in tennis."

Victory means Federer has emulated Pete Sampras and William Renshaw by capturing seven men's singles titles at the All England Club.

And it took the 30-year-old back to the top of the world rankings, defying critics who had suggested he was past his best.

"I knew how close I was for the last few years but some people didn't quite see that," he said.

"I think the belief got me to victory today, and almost two other ones in the last couple of years as well."

Federer had endured a 30-month wait for his 17th Grand Slam title, having last won a major at the 2010 Australian Open, where he beat Murray in straight sets.

"I think it was a time where I just had to believe that things were going to turn around for me," he said.

"I think I'm playing some of the best tennis of my life right now."

Last year's showing at the All England Club was a low point for Federer, going out in the quarter-finals to Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Murray, having had a shot at sporting immortality, will be haunted by this one for a while. But while it will be of little comfort to him now, another rather different battle might finally have been won. Read Tom's latest blog by clicking here

But he admitted his winning return, and record-equalling seventh SW19 triumph, had come as a relief.

"When it all happened I was just so happy that it was all over and that the pressure was gone, basically," he said.

"I guess that came due to the tough loss I had here last year. There were a couple of tough moments for me over the last couple years."

And Federer had words of comfort for his beaten opponent Murray, who is still striving for an elusive first Grand Slam title despite reaching four finals.

"I really do believe he will win Grand Slams, not just one," he said.

"I do wish him all the best. This is genuine. He works extremely hard. He's as professional as you can be.

"Things just didn't quite turn out for him in the finals liked he hoped for. But today I'm sure he got another step closer to a Grand Slam title."