Roger Federer reflects on his record-equalling seventh SW19 triumph and 17th Grand Slam title with BBC Sport's John Inverdale, Boris Becker and Greg Rusedski.

The Swiss player describes the achievement as a "magical moment" and "too much to be true" after equalling Pete Sampras' record of seven Wimbledon wins.

The 30-year-old earlier beat Andy Murray 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4 on Centre Court to reclaim the world number one ranking.