Wimbledon 2012: Andy Murray must be positive - Boris Becker

Former champion Boris Becker believes Andy Murray has proved he belongs on the big stage and can build on his Wimbledon final loss to Roger Federer.

"He played in a Grand Slam final very much like he belongs there," Becker told BBC Sport.

"He's not afraid of the occasion and he can go head-to-head with the likes of Federer and he should take all the positives from that.

"He should be very proud of his performance. He was spectacular."

Murray, the first British men's singles finalist since 1938, lost 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4 as Federer won his seventh title at Wimbledon and 17th Grand Slam crown.

Becker managed six Grand Slams, including a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles.

Murray has now lost in four Grand Slam finals, having been beaten in three consecutive semi-finals at SW19.

"The poor guy is put under so much pressure throughout the whole championship," added Becker.

"He's the only hope this country has for somebody seriously having a go at the title.

"He didn't buckle, he didn't falter. He played extremely well and he should build from there."

Murray, having had a shot at sporting immortality, will be haunted by this one for a while. But while it will be of little comfort to him now, another rather different battle might finally have been won. Read Tom's latest blog by clicking here

Murray's coach Ivan Lendl played in 19 Grand Slam finals, losing his first four and winning eight.

And Germany's Becker, who beat Lendl in the 1986 Wimbledon final, has been impressed by the influence his old rival has had on Murray.

"The work Ivan has done is tremendous," he continued. "You can see Andy's whole attitude is more positive.

"He plays his forehand better but there is still a lot of work to be done.

"You can argue that this is one of strongest eras of all time but then the [John] McEnroe - [Jimmy] Connors era wasn't too shabby, then you had [Andre] Agassi and [Pete] Sampras and I'd like to think my era was pretty tough - there is never an easy time in tennis."