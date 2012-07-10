Heather Watson earns first-round win at Stanford

Heather Watson backed up her run to the Wimbledon third round by reaching round two at the Bank of the West Classic in Stanford, United States.

The 20-year-old, up to a career-high ranking of 79, beat world number 49 Sloane Stephens of the United States 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 6-1.

Watson was broken three times in the first set and twice in the second, but recovered to take the third with ease.

She will now face Belgian fifth seed Yanina Wickmayer.

Watson was beaten at Wimbledon 6-0 6-2 by eventual women's singles finalist Agnieszka Radwanska but became the first British woman to reach the third round for 10 years.

In Sicily, world number 113 Laura Robson defeated Ukrainian opponent Valentyna Ivakhnenko in straight sets.

Robson overcame Ivakhnenko, ranked 240 in the world, 6-1 6-0 to move into the second round of the Palermo International.