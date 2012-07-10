Jonny Marray hopes Wimbledon win can boost Davis Cup chances

Media playback is not supported on this device Champion Marray finds fame 'strange'

Britain's first Wimbledon doubles champion for 76 years, Jonny Marray, hopes his success at the All England Club can boost his Davis Cup chances.

Marray and his Danish partner Fredrik Neilsen won £130,000 each and moved from 76 to 21 in the world rankings.

Team GB has two doubles pairings at the Olympics - Colin Fleming and Ross Hutchins, and Andy and Jamie Murray.

But Marray said: "Of course [Davis Cup] interests me. It's always been a dream to represent my country."

Marray last competed in Davis Cup doubles eight years ago but his new-found status gives selectors options ahead of Britain's next tie against opponents yet to be decided, in February.

The triumph was Marray's biggest payday by some distance with his previous highest earnings about £10,000. The Sheffield-based player does not have a racquet sponsor and drives a Ford Fiesta.

The Wimbledon doubles champions were wildcard entries into the tournament, having only played together a few times, and can now look forward to entries into Masters Series events and are likely to qualify for the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 in London in November.

But Marray said it might not be enough to challenge the established doubles pairing of Fleming and Hutchins.

"They've been doing great and have a great record. It would be hard to shift them out of the team," he said.

Although his triumph comes too late to make an impression on the Olympic team, Marray is hoping that he and Neilsen can build on their newly-forged partnership, starting at the US Open on 27 August.

"We will hopefully play together for more than a couple of tournaments. We are great friends anyway so that won't change and the fact that we won Wimbledon together proves we are a great partnership. So I'm sure you will see a lot more of me and Freddie in the future.

"We have proven we can compete and win at the highest level. It's hard because there are so many great teams out there and things don't go your way all the time but we will be working hard and trying to win tournaments.

Marray added: "Everybody has been pretty supportive, but I've proven to myself what I can achieve and that's the main thing for me."