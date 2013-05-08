Bernard Tomic's father told to stay away from tournaments by ATP

John Tomic, the father and coach of world number 53 Bernard Tomic, has been asked to stay away from all ATP tournaments until further notice.

The Australian has been charged with assaulting his son's practice partner Thomas Drouet.

He appeared in court in Madrid on Tuesday, where he denied all charges.

"Mr Tomic's credential privileges have been suspended at all ATP tournaments," said the ATP, the governing body for the men's tour, in a statement.

"The ATP's investigation into this incident remains ongoing."

A second hearing into the incident, which occurred in Spain before this week's Madrid Open, will take place on 14 May.

Frenchman Drouet claims he was headbutted by the player's father after a row.

Tomic, 20, lost 6-3 6-2 in the first round of the Madrid Masters clay-court tournament to Czech Radek Stepanek on Sunday.