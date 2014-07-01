BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2014: Serena Williams struggles to serve through illness

Unwell Serena struggles to serve

  • From the section Tennis

Serena Williams is forced to retire from the doubles event after suffering from a viral illness during her match with sister Venus against Stefanie Voegele and Kristina Barrois.

Williams needed lengthy treatment from the doctor and trainer for dizziness after the warm-up, and retired after serving four double faults in her first service game.

Available to UK users only.

