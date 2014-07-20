Istanbul Cup: Caroline Wozniacki overwhelms Roberta Vinci

Caroline Wozniacki lifts the Istanbul Cup trophy

Caroline Wozniacki overcame Italy's Roberta Vinci 6-1 6-1 to lift the Istanbul Cup on Sunday.

The top-seeded Dane was rock solid on her service, winning all seven games and fighting off six break points.

Second-seed Vinci, 31, had not lost a set all tournament prior to the final and had beaten Wozniacki, 24, in two of their three previous meetings.

But she was left shellshocked as her serve was broken five times in a one-sided final.

Wozniacki took home her first WTA title of the year and the 22nd of her career. The former world number one has now won a WTA title every year for the past seven years.