French Open increase in prize money pot to £20.2m

Rafael Nadal won the French Open title for the ninth time in 2014, and a record fifth in succession

Prize money at the French Open has been increased to more than 28m euros (£20.2m), with the singles champions each receiving 1.8m euros (£1.29m).

That is 150,000 euros more than last year's champions Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova earned and an overall increase of three million euros.

The biggest increases have come for those losing in the early rounds.

Players beaten in the second and third rounds, and the quarter-finals, will win 20% more prize money than in 2014.

The French Open remains the least financially rewarding of the grand slams to the players.

Singles champions at this year's Australian Open received £1.56m while at Wimbledon last year it was £1.7m. Last year's US Open offered £2.03 million for singles champions.

The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, starts at Roland Garros in Paris on 19 May.