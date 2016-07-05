Wimbledon 2016: Tomas Berdych beats Jiri Vesely to reach last eight

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon 2016: Tomas Berdych too good for compatriot Jiri Vesely

Tenth seed Tomas Berdych set up a Wimbledon last-eight match against Lucas Pouille by beating fellow Czech Jiri Vesely in five sets.

Berdych, who reached the final in 2010, won 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-8) 6-7 (9-11) 6-3.

Vesely, the world number 64, saved five match points on Monday before fading light stopped play.

However, Berdych gained the upper hand with a second break in the seventh game of the final set on his way to reaching his fourth Wimbledon quarter-final.

"It was not really a position I would like to be, especially last night," said Berdych.

"But the important thing was I was able to erase it from my mind very quickly, get a good night's sleep, and come back strong again to finish the last set."

Berdych had asked to get the match moved to Centre Court under the roof when play was halted on Monday evening, but his request was denied.

"I just felt like there would be a chance to finish," he said. "But there was not really a clear answer why not.

Wimbledon men's singles quarter-finals Sam Querrey (USA) [28] v Milos Raonic (Can) [6] Roger Federer (Swi) [3] v Marin Cilic (Cro) [9] Tomas Berdych (Cze) [10] v Lucas Pouille (Fra) [32] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Fra) [12] v Andy Murray (GB) [2]

