Queen's & Eastbourne 2017: BBC TV and online coverage times

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Murray wins record fifth Queen's title

The 2017 Aegon Championships takes place at the Queen's Club in West Kensington, London, from 19-25 June.

BBC Sport will provide the usual comprehensive live coverage on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV and online daily throughout the competition.

Last year, Britain's Andy Murray beat Milos Raonic of Canada in the final to win a record fifth Queen's Club title.

The world number one starts his bid for a sixth title on Tuesday.

Schedule for Queen's

All times BST

Monday, 19 June

13:00-18:00 on BBC Two

12:00-13:30 & 17:45-20:00 on Red Button

12:00-21:00 on Connected TV and online (including a stream of the other matches)

Tuesday, 20 June

13:00-18:00 on BBC Two (BBC Two Wales, 13:00 - 13:45 & 14:35 - 18:00)

12:00-14:35 & 17:45-21:00 on Red Button (including BBC Wales)

12:00-21:00 on Connected TV and online (including a stream of the other matches)

Wednesday, 21 June

13:10-18:00 on BBC Two

12:00-13:30 & 17:45-21:00 on Red Button

12:00-21:00 on Connected TV and online (including a stream of the other matches)

Thursday, 22 June

13:00-18:00 on BBC Two

12:00-13:30 & 17:45-21:00 on Red Button

12:00-21:00 on Connected TV and online (including a stream of the other matches)

Friday, 23 June - quarter-finals

13:00-18:00 on BBC Two

12:00-13:30 & 17:45-19:30 on Red Button

12:00-21:00 on Connected TV (12:00-21:00) and online (including a stream of the other matches)

Saturday, 24 June - semi-finals

13:15-17:35 on BBC One and online

Sunday, 25 June - final

14:00-17:10 on BBC Two and online

Dominika Cibulkova is the current holder at Eastbourne after her 2016 victory over Karolina Pliskova.

The 2017 Aegon International takes place in Devonshire Park, Eastbourne from 26 June- 1 July.

Like Queen's, BBC Sport will have live coverage on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV and online daily throughout the competition.

Schedule for Eastbourne

All times BST

Monday, 26 June

14:00-17:15 on BBC Two and online

17:00-19:00 on Red Button

14:00-19:00 on Connected TV and online (including a stream of the other matches)

Tuesday, 27 June

13:00-17:15 on BBC Two and online

17:00-19:00 on Red Button

13:00-19:00 on Connected TV and online (including a stream of the other matches)

Wednesday, 28 June

13:00-17:15 on BBC Two and online

17:00-19:00 on Red Button

13:00-19:00 on Connected TV and online (including a stream of the other matches)

Thursday, 29 June - quarter-finals

13:00-17:15 on BBC Two and online

17:00-19:00 on Red Button

13:00-19:00 on Connected TV and online (including a stream of the other matches)

Friday, 30 June - semi-finals

13:00-17:15 on BBC Two and online

17:00-19:00 on Red Button

13:00-19:00 on Connected TV and online (including a stream of the other matches)

Saturday, 1 July - final

12:15-16:30 on BBC One and online

Late changes

Matches and coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.