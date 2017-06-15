Queen's & Eastbourne 2017: BBC TV and online coverage times
The 2017 Aegon Championships takes place at the Queen's Club in West Kensington, London, from 19-25 June.
BBC Sport will provide the usual comprehensive live coverage on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV and online daily throughout the competition.
Last year, Britain's Andy Murray beat Milos Raonic of Canada in the final to win a record fifth Queen's Club title.
The world number one starts his bid for a sixth title on Tuesday.
Schedule for Queen's
All times BST
Monday, 19 June
13:00-18:00 on BBC Two
12:00-13:30 & 17:45-20:00 on Red Button
12:00-21:00 on Connected TV and online (including a stream of the other matches)
Tuesday, 20 June
13:00-18:00 on BBC Two (BBC Two Wales, 13:00 - 13:45 & 14:35 - 18:00)
12:00-14:35 & 17:45-21:00 on Red Button (including BBC Wales)
12:00-21:00 on Connected TV and online (including a stream of the other matches)
Wednesday, 21 June
13:10-18:00 on BBC Two
12:00-13:30 & 17:45-21:00 on Red Button
12:00-21:00 on Connected TV and online (including a stream of the other matches)
Thursday, 22 June
13:00-18:00 on BBC Two
12:00-13:30 & 17:45-21:00 on Red Button
12:00-21:00 on Connected TV and online (including a stream of the other matches)
Friday, 23 June - quarter-finals
13:00-18:00 on BBC Two
12:00-13:30 & 17:45-19:30 on Red Button
12:00-21:00 on Connected TV (12:00-21:00) and online (including a stream of the other matches)
Saturday, 24 June - semi-finals
13:15-17:35 on BBC One and online
Sunday, 25 June - final
14:00-17:10 on BBC Two and online
The 2017 Aegon International takes place in Devonshire Park, Eastbourne from 26 June- 1 July.
Like Queen's, BBC Sport will have live coverage on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV and online daily throughout the competition.
Schedule for Eastbourne
All times BST
Monday, 26 June
14:00-17:15 on BBC Two and online
17:00-19:00 on Red Button
14:00-19:00 on Connected TV and online (including a stream of the other matches)
Tuesday, 27 June
13:00-17:15 on BBC Two and online
17:00-19:00 on Red Button
13:00-19:00 on Connected TV and online (including a stream of the other matches)
Wednesday, 28 June
13:00-17:15 on BBC Two and online
17:00-19:00 on Red Button
13:00-19:00 on Connected TV and online (including a stream of the other matches)
Thursday, 29 June - quarter-finals
13:00-17:15 on BBC Two and online
17:00-19:00 on Red Button
13:00-19:00 on Connected TV and online (including a stream of the other matches)
Friday, 30 June - semi-finals
13:00-17:15 on BBC Two and online
17:00-19:00 on Red Button
13:00-19:00 on Connected TV and online (including a stream of the other matches)
Saturday, 1 July - final
12:15-16:30 on BBC One and online
Late changes
Matches and coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.