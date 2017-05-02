Millennium Estoril Open: Kyle Edmund loses to qualifier Joao Domingues

Kyle Edmund, the world number 41, is ranked 201 places above Joao Domingues

British number two Kyle Edmund is out of the Millennium Estoril Open after losing to qualifier Joao Domingues.

Domingues, the world number 242, fought back from 5-2 down in the third set and saved two match points before eventually beating the 22-year-old seventh seed 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7-2).

The victory is the 23-year-old's first on the ATP World Tour.

Elsewhere, Britain's Aljaz Bedene beat Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the first round of the Istanbul Open.

The 27-year-old won 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 6-4, just two days after losing to Lucas Pouille in the Hungarian Open final.

The British number four will play top seed Milos Raonic for a place in the quarter-finals.