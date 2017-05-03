Istanbul Open: Milos Raonic fights back to beat Britain's Aljaz Bedene

Aljaz Bedene had his 16-match winning run ended by Lucas Pouille in Sunday's Hungarian Open final

Canadian top seed Milos Raonic came from a set down to beat British number four Aljaz Bedene and reach the last eight at the Istanbul Open.

Bedene, 27, took the opening set against last year's Wimbledon finalist, who was playing for only the second time since February due to injury.

But the 26-year-old world number six eventually won 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-6 (7-3) in just over two and a half hours.

He will now face Australian sixth seed Bernard Tomic in the quarter-finals.

