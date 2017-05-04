Konstantinos Mikos: Betting breaches punished with lifetime ban

Greek tennis player Konstantinos Mikos has been banned for life after breaching betting rules.

The world number 1,536 was investigated by the Tennis Integrity Unit and found guilty at a hearing on Thursday.

He approached fellow Greek player Alexandros Jakupovic in 2013, offering payment for the outcomes of nominated sets, and for games to be thrown.

Mikos, 25, also operated two betting accounts from which bets were placed between March 2012 and December 2013.

He is banned from all professional tennis with immediate effect and is not allowed to compete in, or attend, any tournament or event organised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of the sport.

Jakupovic has already been banned having been the subject of a separate TIU investigation in 2015.