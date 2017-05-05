Madrid Open: Johanna Konta to play Laura Siegemund in first round

Johanna Konta was beaten by Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova in the second round in Stuttgart

Britain's Johanna Konta will play Stuttgart Open champion Laura Siegemund in the first round of the Madrid Open.

German world number 30 Siegemund beat France's Kristina Mladenovic in April for her second career WTA title.

Maria Sharapova, who made the Stuttgart semi-finals on her return from a 15-month doping ban, could play Eugenie Bouchard in Madrid's second round.

The Canadian recently said Sharapova should not have been allowed to return, describing the Russian as "a cheater".

Sharapova, who has slipped to 262 in the world, has been given a wildcard for the event in Spain, which runs from 5-14 May. She plays 17th seed Mirjana Lucic-Baroni following a reshuffle of the draw when her original opponent, 13th seed and fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, withdrew due to injury on Friday

World number 59 Bouchard plays French world number 44 Alize Cornet.

British number one and world number seven Konta, 25, was beaten by Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova in the second round in Stuttgart.

The men's draw for Madrid takes place on Friday afternoon, with Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and Rafael Nadal among the top seeds.