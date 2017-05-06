Ilie Nastase banned from French Open over remarks at Fed Cup tie in Romania

Nastase made comments about the skin colour of Serena Williams' unborn baby and directed abusive language at British number one Johanna Konta and captain Anne Keothavong

Ilie Nastase has been banned from the French Open after his behaviour at the Fed Cup, organisers have announced.

Romania's Fed Cup captain is currently under investigation for comments he made about Serena Williams' unborn child. Williams accused Nastase of racism after he was heard asking if the child would be "chocolate with milk".

He also insulted British player Johanna Konta and captain Anne Keothavong.

Nastase was told on Wednesday he would not be welcome at Wimbledon.

The 70-year-old former world number one won the French Open in 1973.

A statement on the official Roland Garros Twitter account said that "following his suspension by the ITF, Mr Ilie Nastase won't be accredited" for this year's tournament.

At a news conference on Wednesday, All England Club chairman Philip Brook confirmed Nastase, who reached the Wimbledon final in 1972 and 1976, would not be present.

"His actions were not very good and we condemn them. In terms of an invitation to the Royal Box, he is not going to receive an invitation this year," Brook said.

The International Tennis Federation is investigating Nastase's remarks during April's Fed Cup match, when he also directed an angry outburst towards Konta that left the British number one in tears.

In an interview with the BBC later in April, the Romanian defended his remarks about world number one Williams.

And following the announcement that his invitation to the Royal Box at Wimbledon this year would be blocked, Nastase accused organisers of treating Romanians like "morons".