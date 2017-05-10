Madrid Open 2017: Novak Djokovic moves into third round

Djokovic beat Andy Murray in last year's Madrid Open final

World number two Novak Djokovic reached the Madrid Open third round by winning his first match since parting company with his coaching staff on Friday.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion beat Spanish wildcard Nicolas Almagro 6-1 4-6 7-5 to set up a tie with Feliciano Lopez or Gilles Simon.

Defending champion Djokovic, 29, described Friday's decision as "shock therapy", and will be on the tour alone until he appoints a new coach.

Rafael Nadal also plays on Wednesday.

The Spaniard takes on Fabio Fognini of Italy for the right to face Australia's Nick Kyrgios, who beat American Ryan Harrison 6-3 6-3.

Britain's Andy Murray is already through to round three after Tuesday's straight-set victory over Romanian Marius Copil.