Italian Open: Johanna Konta beaten by Venus Williams in last 16

Konta beat Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva to set up the match against Williams in Rome

British number one Johanna Konta lost to Venus Williams in the last 16 of the Italian Open in Rome.

The 26-year-old world number six recovered from a set down to level but American Williams, 36, dominated the final set to win 6-1 3-6 6-1.

Williams, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, faces Julia Gorges or Garbine Muguruza in the quarter-finals.

Konta had reached the third round with a straight-set win over Yulia Putintseva after a first-round bye.

The fifth seed had won her past three encounters with Williams, but the veteran controlled proceedings from the baseline, taking the first set in just over half an hour.

Konta rallied and won three straight games to claim the second set but Williams responded with another double break in the third to secure victory.

Elsewhere, Estonian qualifier Anett Kontaveit backed up her shock win over world number one Angelique Kerber on Wednesday by beating 16th-seed Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-1 6-1.

Kontaveit will face sixth seed Simona Halep in the quarter-finals, after the Romanian beat Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 4-6 6-0, while unseeded Daria Gavrilova stunned Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia 2-6 7-5 6-4 to reach the last eight.

In the men's draw, Germany's Alexander Zverev secured a 6-1 6-1 victory over Italy's Fabio Fognini,who beat world number one Andy Murray in round two.

Zverev will face fifth seed Milos Raonic in the last eight, after the Canadian beat Czech Tomas Berdych 6-3 6-2, while Croatia's Marin Cilic beat Belgium's David Goffin 6-3 6-4.