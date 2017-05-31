Margaret Court: Tennis is 'full of lesbians', says Australian Grand Slam legend

Margaret Court won 11 Australian Open singles titles

Margaret Court has said "tennis is full of lesbians", following a row over her earlier remarks on gay marriage.

Australian Court, a 24-time Grand Slam singles champion and now a Christian pastor, also said that transgender children were the work of "the devil".

The 74-year-old caused controversy when she said she would not fly on Qantas "where possible" in protest at its support of same-sex marriage.

"When I was playing there was only a couple [of lesbians]," Court said.

"But those couple that led took young ones into parties and things. What you get at the top is often what you'll get right through that sport."

Speaking to Vision Christian Radio she added: "We're there to help them overcome. We're not against the people."

Australian Open venue Margaret Court Arena was renamed after the 11-time winner in 2003, and Tennis Australia said earlier in the week that the name would not be changed.

The body has distanced itself from the row, stating that Court's views are a personal matter.

Grand Slam winners Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King have called for her name to be stripped from the venue at Melbourne Park.

And former world number four Sam Stosur hinted on Tuesday that players might refuse to play at the arena at next year's tournament.

World number one Andy Murray said at the French Open on Tuesday he hoped the issue could be resolved long before next year's Australian Open.