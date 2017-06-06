Davis Cup: Singles matches to be reduced to three sets

Great Britain won the Davis Cup for the first time since 1936 with victory over Belgium in 2015

Davis Cup singles matches will be reduced to three sets among a series reforms approved by the International Tennis Federation Board of Directors.

Davis Cup will retain its three-day format, with doubles matches on the Saturday still the best-of-five sets, and the dead rubber policy will also be amended.

Both Davis Cup and Fed Cup finalists will have the choice of hosting their first-round tie the following year.

The changes still require AGM approval.

The ITF will be asked to approve these changes at its meeting in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in August and president David Haggerty is confident they will be passed.

"Davis Cup and Fed Cup are two of the most iconic team competitions in sport, but there is no doubt change is needed to ensure that we maximise their full potential," he said.

"While still needing AGM approval, we are confident that our National Associations will see that to vote for these reforms is to vote for the long-term future of our competitions and our sport."