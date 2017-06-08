French Open: World number one Gordon Reid loses in quarter-final

Gustavo Fernandez and Gordon Reid
Gustavo Fernandez also beat Gordon Reid in last year's final

World number one Gordon Reid has been knocked out in the wheelchair singles quarter-finals at the French Open by holder Gustavo Fernandez.

The Scot, 25, was swept aside 6-2 6-0 by the 23-year-old Argentine, who also beat him in last year's final in Paris.

Fernandez, fifth in the world, will face France's Nicolas Peifer, who beat Dutchman Maikel Scheffers 6-1 6-1.

England's Alfie Hewett, making his French Open debut, faces Japan's Shingo Kunieda in the other semi-final.

Hewett, who won the Wimbledon wheelchair doubles title with Reid last year, beat Sweden's Stefan Olsson of Sweden 7-6 6-3 in what was the first stage of the competition.

Kunieda defeated second seed Stephane Houdet, of France, 6-4 4-6 6-3.

