Nottingham Open: Johanna Konta claims 300th win as Heather Watson goes out

British number one and top seed Johanna Konta reached the second round of the Nottingham Open as Heather Watson was knocked out.

Konta, 26, was leading 6-2 3-0 when British number four Tara Moore retired with a foot injury.

World number eight Konta, who has now won 300 singles matches in her career, will play Belgian Yanina Wickmayer in round two.

Watson, 25, lost 6-2 6-3 against fourth seed Alison Riske of the USA.

The British number three's defeat came after she finished runner-up in the Surbiton Trophy on Sunday.

Konta told BBC Radio Nottingham: "I didn't realise I was approaching that number. It was a really nice surprise at the end.

"It was good to spend some time out on court, although it wasn't the best circumstances to come through that match.

"In terms of the things I had under my control, I feel I competed well and I definitely enjoyed getting my first grass-court match under my belt."

On Monday, British wildcard Laura Robson lost in the first round to American Julia Boserup, while top men's seed Dan Evans pulled out with a calf injury.