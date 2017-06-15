Nottingham Open: Johanna Konta eases through to quarter-finals

Konta reached the quarter-finals of the Nottingham Open in 2014

Johanna Konta continued her Wimbledon preparations with a routine win over her doubles partner Yanina Wickmayer at the Nottingham Open.

The British number one, 26, won 6-4 6-1 in only an hour and 14 minutes to reach the quarter-finals in her first grass-court tournament of the year.

Konta, who is ranked eighth in the world, will play 21-year-old Australian Ashleigh Barty in the last eight.

She will be the first home top-10 female player at Wimbledon since 1984.

Konta and Belgium's world number 81 Wickmayer won together in the second round of the doubles on Tuesday, before facing each other in the singles on Wednesday.

Inspired to play tennis? Find out how to get into tennis in our special guide.

Top seed Konta raced into a 4-0 lead in the opening set, Wickmayer pulling one break of serve back before the Briton served out.

Konta also dominated the start of the second set, leading 5-0 before Wickmayer broke her serve, on her way to a comfortable win.