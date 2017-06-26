Eastbourne: Heather Watson shocks Dominika Cibulkova in second round

Watson is ranked 117 places below world number nine Cibulkova

Eastbourne 2017 Venue: Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Date: 26 June-1 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online

British number three Heather Watson beat defending champion Dominika Cibulkova in straight sets to reach the last 16 at Eastbourne.

Watson, ranked 126th in the world, beat fourth seed Cibulkova 7-5 6-4 in an enthralling contest.

Compatriot Naomi Broady was beaten 6-2 6-7 (7-9) 6-1 by Czech Kristyna Pliskova, ranked 44th in the world.

In the men's draw, British number two Kyle Edmund was knocked out, but countryman Cameron Norrie won.

Edmund, 22, was beaten 6-4 3-6 6-3 by American world number 47 Donald Young.

Norrie, meanwhile, beat Argentine Horacio Zeballos 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

The 21-year-old world number 236 was one of seven Britons who last week received a wildcard entry to the main draw at Wimbledon.

Nervous Watson wins

Watson was made to work hard for her victory, with Cibulkova saving three match points and breaking her opponent's serve late in the final set.

But the Briton held her nerve to oust the world number nine in one hour and 42 minutes.

She sent down eight aces and won 69% of the points on her first serve to set up a meeting with either Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Belgian Elise Mertens.

"The atmosphere was incredible, I was getting goosebumps at the end," Watson told Eurosport. "I got a little nervous but I'm pleased I got through it in that last game.

"She's a hard worker and a fighter so I knew it was never going to be easy. She's very aggressive but I'm OK with that. I have some wheels so I've got to use them."

Edmund struggles on grass

Kyle Edmund has won 13 and lost 16 of his 29 singles matches this year

Edmund began strongly on Centre Court but it was Young who broke first to go 5-4 up and then went on to serve out the set.

The Briton hit back in the second, securing the first break at 1-3 and winning four consecutive points in the final game to force a deciding set.

However, Young proved too strong as Edmund lost his rhythm in the closing stages.

Edmund, who was beaten in the first round at Queen's by teenager Denis Shapovalov, has lost 13 of his past 16 matches on grass courts.