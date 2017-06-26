Eastbourne: Petra Kvitova opts out of tournament with abdominal injury

Kvitova returned to practice at the start of May after she was stabbed by an intruder in December

Eastbourne 2017 Venue: Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Date: 26 June-1 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has pulled out of Eastbourne with an abdominal injury.

The Czech won the Aegon Classic in Birmingham on Sunday, her second tournament since she was stabbed by an intruder at her home in December.

Victory moved the 27-year-old, who returned to action in May, up to 12th in the world rankings.

"I do feel one spot specifically and I hope it will be fine in a couple of days," Kvitova said on Monday.

Kvitova is one of the favourites for Wimbledon, where she won the title in 2011 and 2014.

She said the abdominal muscle "got tight" during her 4-6 6-3 6-3 win over Ashleigh Barty, but she hoped it would be "nothing serious".