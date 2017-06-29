Wimbledon 2017: Marcus Willis & Jay Clarke lose final qualifying matches

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon 2017: Marcus Willis loses final qualifying match

Marcus Willis' hopes of another surprise Wimbledon run were ended by Ukrainian ninth seed Illya Marchenko in the final round of qualifying.

The Briton, 26, won seven matches before losing to Swiss great Roger Federer in the second round last year.

The world number 374 could not repeat the feat 12 months later, going down 6-4 6-1 7-6 (7-4) to Marchenko.

Derby's Jay Clarke, 18, earlier lost 2-6 6-7 (9-11) 6-4 6-4 6-1 to Austrian Sebastian Ofner.

Katy Dunne, the last British woman left in qualifying, lost 7-5 3-6 6-2 to Belgian second seed Alison van Uytvanck in round two.

Willis had used all his grass-court ability to see off fellow Briton Liam Broady on Wednesday, but struggled physically when back in action less than 24 hours later.

"I would have needed not a miracle, but him to not be how he was or to be hurt himself," said Willis.

"I still went out and fought and did everything I could, but on his service games I didn't really have a sniff."

Marchenko, 29, was the first to require treatment for a neck issue after seven games, but he recovered sufficiently to break serve and clinch the first set.

It was Willis who then began to suffer, calling for the trainer before playing on with his knee strapped.

Marchenko, ranked 117th after a high of 49th in the world last year, raced through the second set and saved a break point early in the third.

Urged on by a packed crowd on the new televised show court at the Bank of England Sports Centre, Willis forced a tie-break but could not keep pace with the stronger Marchenko.

Willis and Clarke must content themselves with a wildcard into the doubles at the All England Club.

Clarke, ranked 360th in the world, suffered an agonising defeat from two sets up in his first five-set match.

"Physically I didn't feel too bad, it was more mentally," he said. "I wasn't close to cramping but fatigue was starting to set in."