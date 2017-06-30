Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray to start title defence against Alexander Bublik

Andy Murray beat Milos Raonic in last year's final to win his second Wimbledon title

Britain's Andy Murray will begin the defence of his Wimbledon title against lucky loser Alexander Bublik on Monday.

The 30-year-old Scot, who won the tournament for a second time last year, faces Kazakhstan's world number 134 on Centre Court at 13:00 BST.

Seven-time champion Roger Federer faces Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov in his opening match.

British number one Johanna Konta, seeded sixth, plays Hsieh Su-wei in the first round on Monday.

Defending champion Murray pulled out of his final warm-up match before Wimbledon because of a sore hip, but was in training at the All England Club on Friday.

BBC Sport's David Ornstein is watching Murray and said: "Murray arrived at Wimbledon this morning having not practised since Tuesday - pulling out of two exhibition matches in the process - because of a sore hip.

"At around 09.30 BST, his coach Ivan Lendl told the BBC that Murray was 'doing great' and after 10:00 the defending champion began hitting with Belgium's Steve Darcis on the Aorangi Park practice courts.

"The pair then moved over to match court nine, in full view of the media and ground staff. Murray looked reasonably comfortable as he and Darcis exchanged groundstrokes, but in between he limped heavily, bent over and grimaced.

"The world number one then took part in some volleying and serving drills, appearing to reach close to full intensity. He continued to move gingerly and grimace, but he did not hold back.

"Between serves he was seen joking and smiling with Lendl, who also spent a period in deep conversation with Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis. Murray left without taking any questions from the written or broadcast media. He is due on court for the third time - fairly unusual - back at Aorangi Park at around 13;00."

How the draw panned out

Murray's first-round opponent Bublik earned his place as a lucky loser - a player who lost in the final round of qualifying but comes into the draw as someone else has pulled out through injury.

It will be the first time Murray has played against the 20-year-old, who said he had the "biggest luck of life" in drawing the defending champion.

Britain's Konta, who withdrew from her semi-final at Eastbourne with a back injury on Friday, will begin her Wimbledon campaign against Hsieh.

The 26-year-old was surprisingly beaten by the Taiwanese player in the French Open first round earlier this month.

Defending women's champion Serena Williams is absent as she awaits the birth of her first child.

The men's draw put Murray and fourth seed Rafael Nadal of Spain in the same half as potential semi-final opponents, with Swiss third seed Federer and second seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia together in the opposite half.

Kyrgios and Wawrinka in Murray's path

World number one and two-time Wimbledon champion Murray will head into Wimbledon without a win on grass this year.

Murray lost to world number 90 Jordan Thompson of Australia in the first round at Queen's Club, and then pulled out of two exhibition matches with a hip injury.

His coach, Ivan Lendl, said the Briton is "doing great" as he went for his practice session at the All England Club on Friday.

If he makes it through his first match, Murray will face German Dustin Brown or Portugal's Joao Sousa in round two, with Australian Nick Kyrgios potentially waiting in round four and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

Del Potro looms for Djokovic

Federer is looking to win an eighth Wimbledon title - his last came in 2012

Federer is seen by many as the favourite for the men's title after a stunning start to 2017 that included an 18th major title at the Australian Open, followed by back-to-back wins at Indian Wells and Miami.

The 35-year-old warmed up for Wimbledon with a record ninth victory in the grass-court event at Halle, Germany.

Three-time champion Djokovic, who has struggled for form since losing in the third round last year, will play Slovakia's Martin Klizan in round one and could meet former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro as early as round three.

Nadal is hopeful of a strong showing after several lean years at Wimbledon as he struggled with injuries.

The two-time winner, fresh from a record 10th French Open title, will play Australian John Millman in round one.

In the women's draw, top seed and last year's runner-up Angelique Kerber of Germany opens against a qualifier or lucky loser, as does Romanian second seed Simona Halep.

Czech two-time champion Petra Kvitova, who returned last month following a knife attack, plays Sweden's Johanna Larsson.

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka returns to a Grand Slam for the first time since giving birth to her son Leo, and plays American teenager Cici Bellis, while five-time champion Venus Williams of the US takes on Belgian Elise Mertens.

Qualifier Ward to face Edmund

There are 12 British players in the singles draws - seven of them wildcards, four there through their rankings, and Alex Ward - the world number 855 - having come through qualifying.

The 27-year-old from Northampton, who slipped down the rankings last year after six months out with a wrist injury, will play British number two Kyle Edmund.

British number four Aljaz Bedene plays Croatia's Ivo Karlovic.

Among the wildcards, Cameron Norrie will face France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, James Ward plays Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus, Brydan Klein plays Yuchi Sugita of Japan.

Katie Boulter takes on American Christina McHale, Naomi Broady will face Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu, Laura Robson plays Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, and Heather Watson is up against Ukraine's Maryna Zanevska.

Analysis

BBC Sport tennis correspondent Russell Fuller:

Andy Murray is in the same half of the draw as Rafael Nadal and could play Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals, but that seems a long way away given the soreness he has been feeling in his hip.

Dustin Brown and Nick Kyrgios - two players to have beaten Nadal here in recent years - are potential second and fourth round opponents.

All five British women have avoided top 50 players in the opening round.

If Johanna Konta can beat Hsieh Su-wei she could face Donna Vekic, who beat her in the Nottingham final, in the second round and possibly Petra Kvitova in the last 16.