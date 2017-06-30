Wimbledon 2017: Johanna Konta pulls out of Eastbourne with back injury

Media playback is not supported on this device Konta: I'm doing everything I can for Wimbledon

British number one Johanna Konta is "not 100% certain" if she will be fit enough to play at Wimbledon next week after suffering a back injury.

Konta, 26, withdrew from her Eastbourne semi-final on Friday after a heavy fall in her win against Angelique Kerber.

The fifth seed needed lengthy treatment before recovering to beat world number one Kerber on Thursday.

"The most important thing is I rest well for the next 24 hours and then we'll see," she said.

Konta was set to play Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova in her hometown tournament in Eastbourne on Friday.

The world number seven is due to face Taiwanese player Hsieh Su-wei, who beat her at the French Open last month, in the first round at Wimbledon next week.

"The most important thing for me is to look after my health in general," she said on Friday.

"We made the decision based on the fact I'm still quite sore through my thoracic spine.

"Next week is Wimbledon but I make decisions for my health. I didn't sleep too well but I heard that's normal. It just didn't feel quite right.

"We're not 100% certain yet about the recovery time required. Things will become clearer in the next 24 hours of how we manage things."