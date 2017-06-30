BBC Sport - Wimbledon: Martina Navratilova gets standing ovation before final singles campaign

Playing a Wimbledon legend on Centre Court

  • From the section Tennis

Watch the moment Martina Navratilova received a standing ovation from the Wimbledon crowd as she began her final singles campaign in 1994.

"What about this. I have never seen anything like it," said BBC commentator John Barrett. "I have been coming every year since the second world war. Just listen to this."

Her first-round opponent that day was Great Britain’s Claire Taylor.

