Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray feeling 'good' after three practice sessions on Friday

Media playback is not supported on this device Andy Murray limping at pre-Wimbledon practice session

Wimbledon 2017 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July Starts: 11:30 BST Live: Coverage across BBC TV, BBC Radio and BBC Sport website with further coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs and app.

Britain's Andy Murray said he was feeling "good" after practising three times on Friday as he recovers from a hip injury which saw him pull out of his final Wimbledon warm-up match.

Murray, 30, pulled out of an exhibition match in London on Friday, three days before he begins his Wimbledon defence.

BBC Sport's David Ornstein said Murray "grimaced" at times during practice but was "comfortable" in his final session.

Ivan Lendl, the world number one's coach, said: "Practice has gone well."

A two-time Wimbledon champion, Murray will face Kazakhstan's world number 134 Alexander Bublik on Centre Court at 13:00 BST on Monday.

It will be only the Scot's second competitive match on grass this summer as he lost in the first round of the Aegon Championships.

Prior to Friday, Murray had not been able to practice since Tuesday.

Murray grimaced at times and limped between exchanges in his second practice session

How Murray's day unfolded

BBC Sport's David Ornstein said: "The decision to practise three times in a day this close to a tournament is unusual.

"At about 9:30, Lendl told us that Murray was 'doing great', and after 10 the defending champion began hitting with Belgium's Steve Darcis on the Aorangi Park practice courts.

"The pair then moved over match court nine, in full view of the media and groundstaff. Murray looked reasonably comfortable as he and Darcis exchanged groundstrokes, but in between he limped heavily, bent over and grimaced.

"The world number one then took part in some volleying and serving drills, appearing to reach close to full intensity. He continued to move gingerly and grimace, but he did not hold back.

"Between serves he was seen joking and smiling with Lendl, who also spent a period in deep conversation with Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis. Murray left without taking any questions from the written or broadcast media.

"He then hit with 17-year-old Scottish junior Aidan McHugh and looked fairly comfortable and relaxed, with his team looking relaxed too."